DDC approves 32 development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Development Committee (DDC) Monday reviewed and approved 32 development schemes of various departments including School Education, Health, Higher Education and Parks and Horticulture Authority

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) Monday reviewed and approved 32 development schemes of various departments including School Education, Health, Higher Education and Parks and Horticulture Authority.

The meeting of the DDC was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia at the Committee Room of his office.

The total estimated cost of these development schemes is Rs 435 million. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Rubina Kausar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and other officials concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that all development schemes should be completed in time and the officers concerned should make field visits to inspect the development works.

Deputy Director Development told the meeting that 10 development schemes of school education would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 160 million. Similarly, 5 new development schemes of the health department were also estimated at a cost of Rs 170 million.

One scheme of Higher Education Department would cost Rs 20 million. Similarly, 15 schemes for construction and repair of old school buildings were expected to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 70 million while the scheme of Parks and Horticulture Authority includes landscaping and renovation works at an estimated cost of Rs 15 million.