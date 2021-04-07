UrduPoint.com
DDC Approves 33 Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:05 PM

The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved the implementation on 33 development schemes for regional development and public welfare with a cost of Rs. 308 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved the implementation on 33 development schemes for regional development and public welfare with a cost of Rs. 308 million.

These schemes were approved in a meeting of the District Development Committee which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Mehmood briefed about the technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Officers of Local Government, WASA, FDA and other departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that the schemes of Roads, WASA, FDA, Local Government and FESCO would be completed under different programs. Reviewing the schemes approved during the meeting, DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed at the earliest.

