DDC Approves 33 Development Schemes

8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The District Development Committee (DCC) has approved the implementation of 47 development schemes for regional development and public welfare with a cost of Rs. 450 million.

These schemes of Roads Construction Division, Highways, Local Government., WASA, FDA and Buildings under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) IV, CDP III and ADP were approved in a meeting of the District Development Committee which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Mehmood briefed about the technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes.

ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, officers of Roads, Highways, Local Government and Community Development, WASA and FDA were also present.

Reviewing the schemes approved during the meeting, DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed at the earliest.

