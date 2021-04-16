DDC approves 57 uplift schemes for Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naek on Friday approved 57 uplift schemes worth Rs 490 million.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the provincial government was providing billions of rupees funds to provide facilities masses, he added that these projects were included health, building and roads sectors.

He ordered officials to complete the all ongoing projects as early as possible and ensure transparency and merit.

Providing maximum relief to masses was our top priority, DC added.