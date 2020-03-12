DDC approves 75 schemes under community development program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC), in a meeting, Thursday approved 75 development schemes worth Rs 500 million under Community Development Program (CDP).

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh and attended by ADC Finance Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Shafiq ur Rehman Niazi, XEN Public Health Anwaar ul Haw Toor, XEN Highways Ejaz Chaudhary, XEN Local Government Khurram Shahzad and CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti.

The meeting was told that Rs 100 million would be spent on 20 schemes of drainage in PP- 75, Rs 40.

1 million on 4 schemes of repair and construction of roads and Rs 55 million on 11 drainage projects in PP- 76, Rs 21.3 million on one scheme of Highway, Rs 90 million on 9 schemes of drainage whereas Rs 8 million would be spent on three development projects in PP-78 Sargodha.

The meeting was further told that Rs 58.4 million on 4 schemes of repair and construction of roads, Rs 41.5 million on 8 drainage schemes in PP-80 whereas Rs 100 million would be spent on 16 drainage schemes in PP-81 Sargodha.