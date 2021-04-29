UrduPoint.com
DDC Approves Amendments In Budget Of Various Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

DDC approves amendments in budget of various schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Development Committee on Thursday has approved amendments in the budgets of four new schemes in PP-76 and PP-80 of Community Development Program Phase III, five ongoing schemes in PP-76 and two ongoing schemes in PP-81.

District Development Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir here.

The meeting was informed that three new schemes in PP-76 of Public Health Engineering were estimated at Rs. 17.1 million and one scheme in PP-80 was estimated at Rs.

80.93 million.

The meeting also approved the revised budget of Rs. 18.9 million for five ongoing schemes in PP-76 and two ongoing schemes in PP-81.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir directed the concerned officers to complete all the schemes on time and not to compromise on the sustainability of these schemes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Shoaib Niswana, Deputy Director Development Qasim Ranjha and other officers of concerned departments.

