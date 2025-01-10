Open Menu

DDC Approves Eight Projects Of Public Welfare

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DDC approves eight projects of public welfare

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) held on Friday with the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali in the chair approved eight projects of projects of public welfare.

The projects included three for Agriculture, two for PCC Street, two for Livestock and one for Pressure Pump, Water Filtration Plant Sectors.

The meeting was attended by the authorities concerned of the relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat strictly directed the authorities concerned to ensure the timely completion of these projects without compromising on the quality of work.

He further directed to ensure the provision of better services to the public and provide all possible relief and facilities to the people.

APP/adi

