UrduPoint.com

DDC Approves Eight Schemes Of FESCO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DDC approves eight schemes of FESCO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) on Saturday approved eight schemes of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) worth Rs 105.2 million in the district.

In this regard, a meeting of DDC was held with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir in the chair.

The DC said that under the Prime Minister's Special Development Programme Phase-III, FESCO would complete 7 schemes in tehsil Sillwanali and one scheme in tehsil Sargodha.

He directed officials concerned to complete the schemes on time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Shoaib Niswana, Deputy DirectorDevelopment Waqas Ranjha, AXEN Public Health Engineering MuhammadAli and AXEN Fesco Construction attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Company Sargodha Nasir Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

17 minutes ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

1 hour ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

3 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.