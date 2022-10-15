DDC approves eight schemes of FESCO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) on Saturday approved eight schemes of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) worth Rs 105.2 million in the district.

In this regard, a meeting of DDC was held with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir in the chair.

The DC said that under the Prime Minister's Special Development Programme Phase-III, FESCO would complete 7 schemes in tehsil Sillwanali and one scheme in tehsil Sargodha.

He directed officials concerned to complete the schemes on time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Shoaib Niswana, Deputy DirectorDevelopment Waqas Ranjha, AXEN Public Health Engineering MuhammadAli and AXEN Fesco Construction attended the meeting.