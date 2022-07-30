UrduPoint.com

DDC Approves Five Uplift Schemes Worth Over Rs 100m

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DDC approves five uplift schemes worth over Rs 100m

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) has approved five uplift projects worth over Rs 100 million on Saturday.

DDC meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Mian Muhammad Rafiq Ahsan who directed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of development works.

From the total approved funds, Rs 40 million would be spent on sewerage, as well as on constructing three additional rooms of Govt Girls College Luddan at a cost of Rs 14.7 million.

Likewise, 15.2 million will be spent on construction of three additional rooms of Government Girls College Machhiwal.

Sewerage, drainage, tough tiles and other works will be completed at a cost of Rs 17.5 million while repair work of public offices will be done at a cost of over Rs 13.7 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said there would be no compromise on transparency and quality in development work. The uplift works would be completed within the stipulated period in order to facilitate the public, he added.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, XEN Public Health Engineering Ijaz Hussain, XEN Building Nazar Bukhari and other officers were also present in the meeting.

