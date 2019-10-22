UrduPoint.com
DDC Approves Rs 160 Mln Drinking Water, Roads' Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:44 PM

The district development committee (DDC) met here Tuesday approved Rs 160 million for 37 development projects of drinking water and farm to market roads

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) ::The district development committee (DDC) met here Tuesday approved Rs 160 million for 37 development projects of drinking water and farm to market roads.

The meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair approved Rs 100 million for immediate preparation of PC-1 for provision of gas and electricity, said an official communique issued here.

It said the meeting approved two solar tube-well projects with an amount of Rs 14.5 million funds given by the federal government on special request of federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur while six solar tube-well schemes were approved by Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

Similarly, the committee approved 15 projects of farm to market roads from the funds of Federal Minister Ali Amin and 14 schemes of Yaqoob Sheikh worth Rs 63.25 million.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that the projects would be executed in the Constituencies of the Federal Minister and Parliamentary Secretary to provide relief to masses.

