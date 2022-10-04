DDC approves two construction projects

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The district development committee (DDC) approved two road construction projects at a cost of Rs 70 million.

The construction of Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school will resume in the current month.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, CEO Education Mian Riaz, Assistant Director Development Mohsin Ali Riaz and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner directed the education department to immediately release funds for construction work in schools.

The construction of 2.3-km link road from Bhudha Guraiya to Satrah was approved and Rs 50 millionwill be spent on the project while 20 million rupees will be spent on the construction of roadfrom Ugoki Railway Station to Dulchikay.