DDC discusses progress on development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Coordination Committee (DDC) met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday and reviewed the progress on undergoing development projects of Bahawalpur district.

MPA Sahabzada Ghazeen Abbasi presided over the meeting while MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 160 development schemes were initiated in the district under the Annual Development Programme 2020-21 for which funds of Rs 2.

64 billion were issued.

Total funds of Rs 1.47 have been spent on the schemes so far and 26 of these schemes have been completed. Similarly, 263 schemes were launched under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1 and funds of Rs 467.89 million were released. Out of these, 198 schemes have been completed after spending Rs 438 million.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 2, about 203 schemes were initiated and funds of Rs 439.21 million were issued. As many as 35 of these schemes have been completed and funds of Rs 337 million were utilized.