UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDC Discusses Progress On Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

DDC discusses progress on development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Coordination Committee (DDC) met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday and reviewed the progress on undergoing development projects of Bahawalpur district.

MPA Sahabzada Ghazeen Abbasi presided over the meeting while MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 160 development schemes were initiated in the district under the Annual Development Programme 2020-21 for which funds of Rs 2.

64 billion were issued.

Total funds of Rs 1.47 have been spent on the schemes so far and 26 of these schemes have been completed. Similarly, 263 schemes were launched under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 1 and funds of Rs 467.89 million were released. Out of these, 198 schemes have been completed after spending Rs 438 million.

Under the Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase 2, about 203 schemes were initiated and funds of Rs 439.21 million were issued. As many as 35 of these schemes have been completed and funds of Rs 337 million were utilized.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Progress Billion Million

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

28 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

28 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.