DDEO Reviews Schools In Kharian

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM

DDEO reviews schools in Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Kharian Iftikhar Ahmed on Tuesday visited various schools to review the quality of education.

According to official sources,he inspected Government Elementary school Chak Bakhtawar,Government Elementary School Santhal, and Government Primary School Sadkal.

During classroom visits, DDEO asked students different questions to assess their learning abilities.

The DDEO directed teachers to inculcate confidence,courage and answering ability among students so they may respond without hesitation.

He emphasized character building,activity-based learning,compulsory cover sheets on notebooks and regular checking of copies.

He also instructed staff to take practical measures for further improvement of the overall educational environment.

