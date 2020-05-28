UrduPoint.com
DDHO Abbottabad Visits RHC, BHU, Hospital

Thu 28th May 2020

Deputy DHO Abbottabad accompanied by former Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad paid a surprise visit to RHC Sherwan and BHU Kothiala to check the staff and medicines in the hospitals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Deputy DHO Abbottabad accompanied by former Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad paid a surprise visit to RHC Sherwan and BHU Kothiala to check the staff and medicines in the hospitals. HO Abbottabad Dr. Shehzad Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Lower Tanawal RHC Sherwan and BHU Kothiala along with former Tehsil Nazim Ishaq Zakaria. Dr. Zahid also gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy DHO at RHC Sherwan about the problems related to the hospital and the steps taken for their prevention.

He also directed the doctors and staff stationed at HU Kothiala to provide better medical facilities to the patients coming to the hospital and treat the patients in a friendly manner.

Dr. Shehzad Iqbal instructed all the staff to perform their duties honestly and warned that on duty no concessions will be made to the perpetrators of negligence.

"If any complaint is received against any official, strict departmental action will be taken," he said. Dr. Shehzad Iqbal further said that our presentation teaches us to serve humanity. The staff of the health department is the backbone of any society, so we should always realize our responsibilities.

Honestly, duty is the exact act of worship, when we consider our responsibility as worship, our conscience will be satisfied and our provision will be satisfied, he informed.

