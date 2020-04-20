DDHO Dir Lower confirms 31 coronavirus patients, 11 recover

Deputy District Health Officer and focal person, Dr Irshad Ali said on Monday that so far, out of 261, test results of 216 suspected patients have been received which confirmed 31as positive cases of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal person, Dr Irshad Ali said on Monday that so far, out of 261, test results of 216 suspected patients have been received which confirmed 31as positive cases of coronavirus.

In a media statement, he further informed that test results of 185 suspected patients were received as negative while results of 45 were yet to be received.

So far, he said 11 coronavirus patients have recovered in Dir Lower and sent to homes with proper guidelines for their own and family's protection.

According to the list received from Interior Ministry, he said 3412 people have been screened while further 324 were passed through the screening at different entry and exit points.

He urged upon people to strictly follow the code of social distance and try best to stay home for their protection.