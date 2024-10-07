DDHO Explains Cyclical Nature Of Dengue Fever Cases In Hazara Division
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Deputy District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Shahzad Ahmed Monday said that the annual rise and fall of dengue fever cases in Hazara division and other parts of the country can be attributed to a complex interaction of factors that affect the virus's transmission dynamics
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Shahzad Ahmed Monday said that the annual rise and fall of dengue fever cases in Hazara division and other parts of the country can be attributed to a complex interaction of factors that affect the virus's transmission dynamics. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.
Dr Shahzad said that Dengue outbreaks often follow a cyclical pattern due to the presence of four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4). When individuals are infected with one serotype, they gain lifelong immunity to that specific strain, but remain vulnerable to the others, adding he said.
The DDHO said that this can lead to alternating years of high and low dengue transmission, depending on which serotype becomes dominant in the population.
He said that seasonal factors also play a significant role in dengue transmission, temperature, rainfall, and humidity directly affect the populations of Aedes mosquitoes, the Primary carriers of the virus while variations in climate conditions from year to year can lead to significant changes in mosquito abundance and, consequently, dengue transmission rates.
While giving the details of the efforts made by the health department to Control the Dengue outbreak he said that public health efforts to control dengue, such as vector control interventions and community education campaigns, also influence case numbers, the effectiveness and reach of these measures can vary yearly, impacting the rate of dengue transmission.
Describing the post-outbreak situation Dr Shahzad stated that, individuals develop immunity to the serotype they contracted, temporarily lowering the number of susceptible individuals and reducing transmission rates in subsequent years, however, as this immunity wanes and more people become susceptible, the cycle of outbreaks can resume.
