Open Menu

DDHO Explains Cyclical Nature Of Dengue Fever Cases In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

DDHO explains cyclical nature of dengue fever cases in Hazara Division

Deputy District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Shahzad Ahmed Monday said that the annual rise and fall of dengue fever cases in Hazara division and other parts of the country can be attributed to a complex interaction of factors that affect the virus's transmission dynamics

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr Shahzad Ahmed Monday said that the annual rise and fall of dengue fever cases in Hazara division and other parts of the country can be attributed to a complex interaction of factors that affect the virus's transmission dynamics. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

Dr Shahzad said that Dengue outbreaks often follow a cyclical pattern due to the presence of four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4). When individuals are infected with one serotype, they gain lifelong immunity to that specific strain, but remain vulnerable to the others, adding he said.

The DDHO said that this can lead to alternating years of high and low dengue transmission, depending on which serotype becomes dominant in the population.

He said that seasonal factors also play a significant role in dengue transmission, temperature, rainfall, and humidity directly affect the populations of Aedes mosquitoes, the Primary carriers of the virus while variations in climate conditions from year to year can lead to significant changes in mosquito abundance and, consequently, dengue transmission rates.

While giving the details of the efforts made by the health department to Control the Dengue outbreak he said that public health efforts to control dengue, such as vector control interventions and community education campaigns, also influence case numbers, the effectiveness and reach of these measures can vary yearly, impacting the rate of dengue transmission.

Describing the post-outbreak situation Dr Shahzad stated that, individuals develop immunity to the serotype they contracted, temporarily lowering the number of susceptible individuals and reducing transmission rates in subsequent years, however, as this immunity wanes and more people become susceptible, the cycle of outbreaks can resume.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Abbottabad Immunity Lead Media From

Recent Stories

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

7 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

7 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

7 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

7 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

14 minutes ago
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

14 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

27 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan