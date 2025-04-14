DDHO inspects medical facilities at Satrah Basic Health Center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Daska Dr. Anwar Sadat visited the Basic Health Center, Satrah, Tehsil Daska and reviewed the medical facilities.

He checked the attendance of all the staff, and also checked the records of the expiry of the surgical instruments and medicines available in the pharmacy.

On this occasion, he inquired about the availability of medical facilities from the patients and also questioned their relatives who came with the patients.

The Deputy District Health Officer directed that the senior citizens, pregnant women and children should be given first priority and treated with courtesy.

Later, he also inspected the under-construction building.