DDHO Visits Darya Khan's Areas To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Darya Khan, Dr Ilyas Raza Malik on Tuesday visited various areas of the tehsil and monitored the ongoing anti-polio drive.

During a visit, he directed the teams to remain committed to achieve targets set for the campaign.

DDHO directed the polio workers to specially focus on Nomad’s children for immunization of anti-polio vaccine.

He urged the parent to play their due roles in eradicating the crippling disease from the country.

