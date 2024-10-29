DDHO Visits Darya Khan's Areas To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Darya Khan, Dr Ilyas Raza Malik on Tuesday visited various areas of the tehsil and monitored the ongoing anti-polio drive.
During a visit, he directed the teams to remain committed to achieve targets set for the campaign.
DDHO directed the polio workers to specially focus on Nomad’s children for immunization of anti-polio vaccine.
He urged the parent to play their due roles in eradicating the crippling disease from the country.
