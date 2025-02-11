Open Menu

DDMA Matiari Reviews Disaster Preparedness Ahead Of Ramadan, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DDMA Matiari Reviews Disaster Preparedness Ahead of Ramadan, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The second meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Matiari was held at Latif Hall, District Complex Matiari, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Asadullah Khokhar, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, officials from various departments, representatives of NGOs and other key stakeholders.

The meeting focused on disaster preparedness, emergency response and handling challenges during special occasions. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring necessary arrangements for Ramadan and the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

ADC-I Noor Ahmed Khahro directed authorities to arrange alternative solutions to mitigate the public’s difficulties due to gas load shedding in Ramadan.

He stressed the need for proactive measures to address water shortages and advised precautionary steps to prevent heatstroke amid rising temperatures.

Police officials briefed the meeting on security arrangements during Ramadan, particularly for Taraweeh prayers. Similarly, strategies were discussed to manage traffic flow and prevent accidents during the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Rescue 1122, fire brigade, public health and PPHI officials were directed to enhance emergency services during Ramadan and the Urs. The meeting also decided to implement strict SOPs for mosquito spray campaigns, drainage management during rainfall, and accident prevention on national highways.

Concluding the meeting, ADC-I Noor Ahmed Khahro urged all departments to strengthen their preparations and adopt a coordinated strategy to handle any emergency situation efficiently.

