DDMA meeting held

Published June 10, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Emergency board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas in DC office.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal while presenting a monthly performance of Rescue 1122 said that in May, Rescue 1122 responded to 2264 emergencies in a timely manner and shifted 1388 injured out of 1849 patients to the hospital,355 people received first aid on the spot,while 106 patients died on the spot,he added.

DEO said that Rescue 1122 provided first aid and fire prevention training to 241 people in 8 training sessions under the Community Training Program.

He added that Rescue 1122 issued a plan for a possible flood.

District Emergency Management Authority District Coordinator Majid Khan briefed about the flood situation in the district and various flood sites.

He said that all possible preparations were being made to deal with possible floods.

On the occasion,Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari, District education Officer Atta Elahi, XEN Irrigation Umair Tanveer and in-charges of all departments were present.

