DDMA Organizes Workshop For Response In Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM

NEELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday organized a training workshop in collaboration with Pak-army and Rescue 1122 regarding responses in emergency like situations especially in fire breakout in Shadara.

The personnel of police and Rescue 1122 participated in mock exercises to deal emergency like situations on the occasion.

The commanding officer distributed prizes among the best performers.

The DDMA in collaboration with Rescue 1122 also conducted training workshop at Government middle school, Bin Chattar and trained the children to deal the situations like emergency.

APP/zda/378

