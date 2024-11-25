DDMA Organizes Workshop On “Restoring Traffic Flow On Roads” During Snowfall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Monday organized a workshop on “Restoring Traffic Flow on Roads” during snowfall under Winter Contingency Plan.
The workshop attended by Commissioner Diamer Astore Division, Khurshid Aalam, Deputy Commissioner, Astor, Muhammed Tariq, Assistant Commissioner Astor, Ahsan ul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Shounter, Tanveer Ahmed and heads of other departments.
Assistant Director, DDMA, Hassam ud Din briefed the participant about the plan.
The Deputy commissioner briefed about initiatives of the district administration to deal with any emergency situation in winter and availability of wheat and medicine during the season.
The commissioner directed to utilize public resources including machinery and volunteers under the plan.
APP/saf/378
