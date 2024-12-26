DDO IFA warns TFAs as public health threat

Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, on Thursday highlighted the serious health risks posed by industrially produced trans fatty acids (TFAs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, on Thursday highlighted the serious health risks posed by industrially produced trans fatty acids (TFAs).

Talking to APP, she stated that these fats are known to increase bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while lowering good cholesterol (HDL), which significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Tahira explained that TFAs are also associated with inflammation, insulin resistance, and obesity, all of which contribute to the rise of type 2 diabetes and other chronic illnesses. She emphasized that removing trans fats from the food supply can greatly improve public health outcomes.

On the importance of regulations, Dr. Tahira noted that countries like Thailand, India, and Egypt have made notable progress in controlling trans fats by implementing effective strategies. These examples, she said, underscore the need for strong regulations to reduce the use of harmful fats in industrial food production.

According to Dr. Tahira, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting trans fats in food to 2 grams per 100 grams. She stressed that enforcing such limits is crucial for preventing diseases and promoting healthier food choices.

Dr. Tahira warned that unhealthy eating habits, including the consumption of trans fats, can lead to severe health complications. Heart diseases and diabetes are among the most common outcomes of poor diets, she said. Annually, more than 0.2 million people suffer from heart disease, and over 30 million individuals are diagnosed with diabetes. Additionally, 58% of deaths worldwide are linked to preventable illnesses, many of which are diet-related.

She called for urgent action, stating that stronger regulations are needed to restrict the use of trans fats in food production. Governments, she urged, must enforce laws limiting trans fats to 2 grams per 100 grams in all food products. By acting now, she said, we can reduce the burden of chronic diseases and encourage healthier lifestyles.

