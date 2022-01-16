DDP to ensure real change in province: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the government evolved a foolproof mechanism of policy-making to ensure the progress and development of the province in real sense.

In a press statement, he said that fruitful results of composite development were being yielded as the District Development Package (DDP) would ensure real change in every city, town and village of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that former government befooled the people with false promises and fake dreams of development, whereas, the incumbent government believed in taking practical measures and making matchless and serious efforts to redress the grievances of people.

He maintained that the government had given a vision of equal development to the people of theprovince as every citizen had the right to get benefit from progress and development. He saidthe government was ensuring development of the most backward areas of the province as well.