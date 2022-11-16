DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) Director General Nadeem Sarwar has appointed Deputy and Assistant Director Prosecutors in all the Anti-Corruption Courts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) Director General Nadeem Sarwar has appointed Deputy and Assistant Director Prosecutors in all the Anti-Corruption Courts of Punjab.

According to ACE spokesman here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Prosecutor (DDP) Imran Makhdoom and DDP (P-I) Nazir Hussain have been appointed in the Court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge Anti-Corruption Lahore, DDP Muhammad Arshad Qureshi in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption DG Khan, DDP Amir Sarfraz Khan in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Multan, DDP Muhammad Saeed in the Court of Judge Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur, DDP Ahmed Sher in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Faisalabad, DDP Ghulam Muhammad in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sargodha, DDP Tahir Manzoor in Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sahiwal, Assistant Director Prosecutor (ADP) Malik Muhammad Shahzad in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi and ADP Zahid Hussain in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Gujranwala.