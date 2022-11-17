UrduPoint.com

DDPs, ADPs Appointed In Anti-corruption Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) Director General Nadeem Sarwar has appointed Deputy and Assistant Director Prosecutors in all the Anti-Corruption Courts of Punjab.

According to ACE spokesman here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Prosecutor (DDP) Imran Makhdoom and DDP (P-I) Nazir Hussain have been appointed in the Court of Senior Special Judge and Special Judge Anti-Corruption Lahore, DDP Muhammad Arshad Qureshi in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption DG Khan, DDP Amir Sarfraz Khan in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Multan, DDP Muhammad Saeed in the Court of Judge Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur, DDP Ahmed Sher in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Faisalabad, DDP Ghulam Muhammad in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sargodha, DDP Tahir Manzoor in Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sahiwal, Assistant Director Prosecutor (ADP) Malik Muhammad Shahzad in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi and ADP Zahid Hussain in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala All Court

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

2 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

2 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

2 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

5 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.