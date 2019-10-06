DDSC approves synthetic astro-turf at hockey ground

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Departmental Development Sub-committee (DDSC) has given approval for laying synthetic astro-turf here at hockey ground.

Divisional Sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Sunday the Project Management Unit (PMU) had estimated Rs 155.783 million to be spent on the project and the case has been sent to technical wing of P&D department for approval. He said the department concerned would give final nod and the PMU would send it for tendering process. He hoped that technical vetting and tendering process would be completed by the end of current month and work would be started from next month.

He said the Punjab government had allocated funds of Rs 40 million for the project in the budget 2019-20.

He said the project would take two years for completion.

Rana Nadeem said that astro turf was the longstanding demand of hockey players of the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground breaking ceremony of the synthetic astro-turf project yesterday during his visit to the city.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh paid visit to sports complex Multan including gymnasium hall, E-library and district cricket ground here on Sunday.

He directed the PMU to prepare the estimate for renovation of gymnasium hall. He also directed for timely completion of all ongoing sports uplift projects.

Briefing the DG Sports, PMU officials said that about 10 sports projects across the Multan division would be completed by end of current year.