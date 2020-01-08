DDWC approves intersections expansion

MULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::District Designing and Working Committee (DDWC) meeting chaired by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here Wednesday approved expansion of two main intersections of the city.

It had approved grand renovation from Shamshadbad to Eidgah intersections.

Entire projects would overall cost Rs140 million, it was told in the meeting.

Commissioner had sought completion of all projects within stipulated timeframe, with transparency and standard required for completion of work.

He asked concerned departments to initiate work without delay under given parameters.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani and other officers were present on the occasion.