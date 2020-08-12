DDWP approves 107 sports developmental schemes worth Rs748 mln in KP

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 107 development schemes of Sports, Culture, Tourism Archeology and Youth Affairs Department worth Rs 748 million under 1000 Playing Facilities Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 107 development schemes of Sports, Culture, Tourism Archeology and Youth Affairs Department worth Rs 748 million under 1000 Playing Facilities Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The schemes approved include promotion, preservation and development of Kalash Culture program costing Rs97 million, establishment of Female Indoor Sports Facilities worth Rs 99 million, establishment of Sports City worth Rs 20 million and development of Gabeen Valley & Sulatan Valley as Tourist Resort worth Rs31.30 million in a meeting held under the chair of Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) KPK.

Through instant 107 sub-components, different sports facilities i-e. development/construction of Playgrounds and Badminton Hall will be established.

Main objective of the umbrella scheme is to provide basic playing facilities to the youth of the province at the gross root level.

The ACS directed department of sports to avoid duplication as similar nature umbrella schemes are part of Sports development portfolio.

He also directed the Director General Sports to ensure the availability of Land record (Fard, Deed etc.) and NOC from the institutes i.e. Schools, Colleges, Universities and other Govt. Institutes that the general public will be allowed to use the facilities during specified times.

According to details of DDWP documents, five schemes cost Rs 75.222 million approved for District Abbottabad which include Renovation and Repairing of Karatay Hall and Basket Ball Ground in City Sports Complex, Playground Banda Singllian, Renovation and Repairing of Squash Court in City Sport Complex, Construction of Cricket Play Ground at Barahotar UC Namli Maira and Construction of Climbing Wall at Qunj Football Ground.

Similarly, the forum approved four schemes cost Rs35.02 million for Bannu includes Construction of Badminton Hall at Post graduate College, Badminton Hall at Bannu Township, Cricket Academy at Post graduate College and Climbing Wall at Bannu Sports Complex.

DDWP also approved seven schemes cost Rs 41.86 million for district Buner, which include construction of Playground No.1 on Detach Property at GHHS Kulyarai, Voleyball Court at GHS Chinar Playground, Up-gradation of Playground on Detach Property at GHSS Ambela, Construction of four playing facilities (Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton Court and Cricket Academy) at GGDC Daggar, Construction of Volleyball and Kabbadi Courts and Rehabilitation of playground on detach property at GHS Sora, construction of Cricket Academy on Detach Property at GHSS Gadezai Pir Baba and construction of Badminton Hall at GPS Malakpur Buner.

Similarly five schemes costing Rs. 36.01 million approved for district Charsadda, which include construction of Badminton hall at GHSS (Hayatullah Shaheed), Rajjar, construction of Badminton hall at Tehsil playground, shabqadar, construction of Cricket Academy at Prang Charsadda, Construction of Cricket Academy at Tehsil Playground Tangi and construction of Cricket Academy at Tehsil Playground Turangzai.

DDWP approved four schemes of Rs33.43 million for district Chitral Upper, includes construction of Playground at Mastuj, construction of Polo grounds at Mastuj, construction of Polo grounds at Chuinj Mastuj and construction of Pologround at Harchin.

Similarly the forum approved two schemes cost Rs11.34 million for District Chitral lower, includes Construction of Playground at GHS Ayun and construction of Playground at GHS Sweer.

Six schemes of Rs 29.43 million were approved for D.I Khan which include construction of Badminton Hall at Nilli Kothi, constructions of cricket academy at Ratta Kulachi stadium, construction of Basketball & Volleyball court at GDC Paharpur, construction of Basketball & Volleyball court at tehsil playground Prova, construction of Basketball & Volleyball court at GDC Billot Sharif Paharpur and construction of Climbing Wall at Ratta Kulachi stadium.

Three schemes of Rs 21.54 million approved for District Dir Lower such as construction of badminton hall at GHSS Mayar, construction of Playground at Tazagram U/C Tazagram and construction of Playground at Teroona U/C khadagzai.

Three schemes of Rs 24.521 million also approved for District Haripur such as construction of Playground at Beer UC Beer, construction of Playground at Hattar U/C Hattar and construction of Playground at Main Chowk KTS Haripur.

Seven schemes of Rs. 41.29 million approved for merged District Khyber i.e. Zangal Cricket Ground Leo Shalman Thesil Landi kotal, Chappari Cricket Ground Tehsil Jamrud, Qamver Khel Arena khialmat Shah Killi cricket Academy Tehsil Bara, Cricket Academy Ala Dhand Qamar Khel Muhammad Ameen Killi Tehsil Bara, Martial Arts Areena Mandi Kas Tehsil Bara, Martial Arts Areena Sur Kas No.

2 Tehsil Bara and Cricket Academy Katia Khel Tehsil Jamrud.

DDWP has approved for schemes of Rs 38.985 million for District Kohat i.e. Construction of Badminton Hall at Capt. Zaheer ul islam Shaheed Stadium, Construction of Badminton Hall at Meri Sport Stadium, Improvement of Municipal Football Ground and Construction of Climbing Wall at Kohat Sports Complex.

Similarly 11 schemes of Rs 38.578 million approved for District Lakki Marwat i.e. Construction of Martial Art Hall at Old Female education Office, Construction / Rehabilitation of basketball, Volleyball, Badminton at GHS Jhang Khel, Construction / Rehabilitation of basketball, Volleyball, Badminton at GHHS Tajazai, Govt. Degree Collage Ghazni Khel playground ( Football ), Construction / Rehabilitation of Tehsil playground, Construction / Rehabilitation of basketball, Volleyball, Badminton at GGMS Machen Khel, Construction / Rehabilitation of basketball, Volleyball, Badminton at GGHS No.1 Sarai Norang, Construction / Rehabilitation of basketball, Volleyball, Badminton at GGHS Marmandi Azeem, Construction of Gym Hall at GGHS No. 1 Sarai Naurang, Construction of sports playground at Qimat Manjiwala and Construction of basketball & Badminton court at GGHS Aba Khel.

One scheme of Rs. 5.61 million approved for District Malakand such as Establishment of Cricket Academy at Hanif Khan Memorial Sports Complex.

The forum approved three schemes of Rs 24.52 million for District Mardan i.e. Construction of Martial Art Hall at Hathyian Sports Complex, Construction of Climbing Wall at Mardan Sports Complex and Construction of Cricket Academy at Bazo Kharki Ground.

Two schemes of Rs. 20.47 million approved for District Mansehra includes Establishment of Table Tennis and Gym Hall adjacent to Circuit House and Construction Multi-purpose Hall at MDA Ground Township.

Three schemes of Rs. 12.2 million approved for merged district Mohmand includes Construction of Cricket Academy at Hafiz Koroona, Construction of Cricket Academy at Aqrab Dag Bala and Construction of Volley Ball Court & Badminton Court at Ghallanai.

Six schemes of Rs39.51 million for District Nowshera approved includes Construction of Badminton Hall at Khair abad Teehsil Playground, Construction of Nowshera Kalan Playground, Construction of Dheri Katti Khel Playground, Construction of Akorra Khattak Playground, Construction of Shaidu Playground and Construction of Climbing Wall at Pabbi.

DDWP approved 10 schemes of Rs. 87.36 million for District Peshawar which include Rehabilitation of Squash Court at Civil Officers Mess, Construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Police Line, Construction of 01 Nos Synthetic Tennis Court at University of Peshawar, Synthetic walking track at civil officer mess, Construction of Badminton Hall at Benazir Women University, Construction of Synthetic Tennis Islamia College University, Construction of Climbing Wall at Qayum Stadium, Construction of Climbing Wall at Hayat Sports Complex, Rehabilitation of Gymnasium Hall AT Hayatabad Sports Complex and Provision of Synthetic Walking Track at Peshawar Club.

Similarly 7 schemes worth Rs 47.23 million approved for District Swabi, includes Construction of Badminton Halls at Playgrounds Paenai Janda and Chota Lahore, Establishment of Cricket academies at Baja Sports Stadium, Malikabad, Kala butt, Zaida and Sumbel Amlet.

Seven schemes of Rs. 58.15 million approved for District Swat i.e. Construction of Volley Ball Court at Arkot Tehsil Matta, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court, Cricket Pitch & Leveling and Dressing at GHSS Duruskhela Tehsil Matta, Construction of Badminton Hall & Volley Ball Court at GHSS Sher Palam Tehsil Matta, Construction of Gymnasium Hall at Post Graduate Afzal Khan Lala College Tehsil Matta, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court, Cricket Pitch & Leveling and Dressing at Sakhra Tehsil Matta, Construction of Climbing Wall and Construction of Badminton Hall at Playground Qambar.

Likewise seven schemes of Rs. 25.74 million approved for District Tank, includes Construction of Volley Ball Court Govt High school Gara Baloch, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court Govt High School Gomal Bazar, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court Govt High School Kot Hakeem, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court Govt High School No. 3, Construction of Volley Ball , Basket Ball Court Govt Shaheed Sher Nawaz Centennial Model High School, Up gradation of Tehsil Sports Stadium (Town Hall) and Construction of Badminton Hall at Tank.