DDWP approves 12 sports schemes worth Rs394.748 mln

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) Friday approved 12 sports schemes, including six schemes of the Prime Minister 1,000 Playground Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) Friday approved 12 sports schemes, including six schemes of the Prime Minister 1,000 Playground Project.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Sports Muhammad Abid Majeed and attended by Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab, Director Project Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Assistant Director Development Arsalan Khan, In-charge Engineering Wing Ahmed Ali, and Section Officer Finance Kaleemullah.

Among the schemes approved including Polo ground under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project at a cost of Rs5.733 million in Chitral Upper, purchase of equipment for cricket academies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a cost of Rs7.740 million, Polo ground at Gohkir at a cost of Rs8.169 million. Union Council Oweer Booni Chitral Upper Ground, construction of volleyball court at Lakki Marwat at a cost of Rs2.630 million, ground at Kurkun Durban Chitral Upper at a cost of Rs13.618, schemes include flood lights at Mardan Sports Complex hockey ground at a cost of Rs7.210 million, men's gym at Hayatabad Sports Complex at a cost of Rs99.930 million, squash court at a cost of Rs27.251 million at Kohat Sports Complex, sports in integrated districts.

The schemes include Rs62.167 million for academies, Inter-School Sports Gala at a cost of Rs63 million in the merged districts and a sports complex upgrade scheme at a cost of Rs84.920 million in Swat.

Meanwhile, the KP Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 14 development projects valuing over Rs34.14 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired the PDWP meeting of provincial Planning and Development.

Due to Coronavirus SOPs, the meeting was held through a video link.

The approved projects include allocation of Rs40 million for Peshawar beautification project for landscaping around Motorway, GT Road, Jamrud Road and Ring Road.

An amount Rs.30 million approved for the construction of Tehsil complex building in Maidan, Dir Lower. The project at a cost of Rs240 million was approved to strengthen and enhance the capacity of village council and neighborhood council in the merged districts.

Under the Kohat Area Development Programme, approval has been given to construct a water channel at a cost of Rs180 million to supply water to various villages from the main canal of Zamir Gul Dam. The construction and rehabilitation of 10 km Dawaba to Karbogha road in Hangu district would be completed at the cost of Rs180 million.

An amount of Rs187 million has been approved for construction and rehabilitation of 13 km section out if toal 18 Km road to Togh Sarai, Anar Channa and Khattak Banda from main Hangu-Thall Road in Hangu district.

The meeting approved a Special Area Development Project for South Waziristan at a cost of Rs2.1 billion for creating employment opportunities and economic development of the area in three years. The projects related to irrigation, livestock, industry, water supply, internship programs, forestry would be completed.

An amount Rs90.5 million approved to purchase an additional 268 kanals of land for setting up a small industrial estate in Matani, Peshawar. The total cost of the project is Rs 540 million. Under the project for construction of 20 small dams, Rs27 billion approved for 9 small dams.