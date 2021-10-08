DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

UrduPoint.com

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 23 various schemes of roads and Public Health Engineering Department in Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 23 various schemes of roads and Public Health Engineering Department in Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali.

The working party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood in her office on Friday and was attended by Deputy commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia,DC Khushab Muhammad Hamza,DC Mianwali Khurram Shahzad and officers of concerned departments.

The meeting approved construction and repair of two schemes of road department of district Sargodha--18.8 km road from chak 8 SB Kotmomin bypass via Dewal to Bhalwal-Sargodha road chak no.27NB and 17 km construction of road from Sargodha-Kandiwal road to Sargodha bypass pull-36,whereas the meeting also approved revision in three schemes of district Khushab in which 4.

7 km road from Mitha Tiwana to Jibbi, from Jamali to Khatan via Tahli 10 km and 7km road from Nawan village to Jharkal.

The DDWP also approved PCC slab, sewerage and drain schemes in rural areas Swans, Bai Kheland Chakrala of Mianwali district at an estimated cost of Rs 300 million.

Meanwhile,the meeting discussed 15 schemes for construction and repair of 108 km roads in Mianwali district under the Prime Minister's Development Package at an estimated cost of Rs 1.98 billion.

The Commissioner directed to complete the ongoing projects in a transparent manner within stipulated time.

