DDWP approves 23 uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) here on Wednesday approved 23 development projects worth Rs 123.6 million including Nawabpur Road.

The DDWP meeting was led by Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, in which schemes related to highways, higher education, local government, health department, and schools were approved.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad ordered to start the tendering process for the construction of a 1.6 km road from Chungi No. 5 to Kherarabad.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the speedy completion of all development projects while maintaining transparency.

He said that a full audit of the use of development funds would be conducted.

The commissioner ordered to blacklist the contractors who do not complete the schemes on time or leave the work incomplete.

Director Development Rubina Kausar gave a detailed briefing about the development projects.

The officials of the development departments were also present in the meeting.