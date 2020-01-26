DDWP approves 4 schemes worth Rs 390 mln

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved four development schemes worth Rs. 390 million for Bhakhar and Mianwali districts.

A meeting of Divisional Development Working Party was held here at Conference Room headed by Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood. Meeting was attended by director development, SE Highways, DD Planning Rana Shahid, Deputy Commissioners Mianwali and Bhakhar districts and other concerned officers.

The commissioner has directed the administration for making sure 100% using of funds allocated for development schemes whereas no compromise will be done on standard of work.

The meeting was told that on a development scheme of Bhakhar district was the construction and extension of 6 kilometer road from Shahani Adda to Anayatabad. The total estimated cost of the project was Rs. 65 million of which 20 million were spent in 2017-18, Rs. 6 million in 2018-19 whereas over Rs.

32.2 million were allocated in 2019-20. The road was approved in 2017 and will be completed by June 2020.

The meeting has also approved the construction of Head Pakka to Aliwali 5.55 Km road with Rs. 30 million for 2019-20, whereas on the construction of Head Pakka to Glamary 4.25 km road an amount Rs. 20 million would be spent this year whereas collectively Rs. 65.6 million would be spent on its construction and it would be completed in 18 months.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has also approved the construction and extension of Art 2 to PAF via Degree College University Campus 5.5 km road with Rs. 35 million would be spent on this project during the current years whereas a total Rs. 153.8 million would be spent on the project during 30 months.

DDWP has approved the construction of Chashma Jhelum Link Canal to Anawar Chowk 14 km road with an estimated amount Rs. 159 million; the road would be completed in 36 months.