DDWP approves 73 new uplift schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved 73 new uplift schemes across the division.

The DDWP meeting led by Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood was held here on Saturday.

Mahmood stated that 144 new schemes of Multan division were included in Annual Development Program (ADP) 2021-22.

He said all uplift schemes would be sent back to Punjab government before July 31 after approval as 86 new uplift projects had been approved so far.

Commissioner directed the departments concerned to start advertisement and tendering process soon after approval of the schemes and ordered for submitting PC 1 of new schemes.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task for uplift of Multan division.