DDWP approves 8 projects worth Rs 5850.134 m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication approved eight projects worth Rs 5,850.134 million for FY-2020-2021.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the second meeting of the DDWP for FY-2020-2021 held here Thursday, said a press release.

The projects which were approved in the meeting include Establishment of 25 STPs (Software Technology Parks) in Pakistan with Rental Subsidy Phase-I worth Rs 482.433 million, ICT Internship Program Phase-I worth Rs 507.

357 million, Raising Smart Capitals through Trading Market at psx Phase-I worth Rs 418.540 million, General Data Protection Regulation-Compliance Management System ISO 27001 & ISO 27701 worth Rs 135.145 million, Establishment of 72 Tele-Health facilities in rural areas of KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, GB & AJK worth Rs 979.659 million, Hybrid Power Solution (Solarization) for Remote Sites for SCO in GB worth Rs 695 million, Hybrid Power Solution (Solarization) for Remote Sites for SCO in AJ&K worth Rs 710 million, and Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan worth Rs 1922 million.