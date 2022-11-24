DDWP approves changes in estimates of 30 schemes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party(DWDP) under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan approved the changes in estimates of the 27 ongoing schemes of the Public Health Engineering department and three schemes of local government in four districts.

A meeting was meeting was held on Thursday in which Deputy Commissioners of four districts and concerned officials were present.

The meeting approved changes in the estimates of the ongoing water supply and drainage schemes of Public Health Engineering, in which 6 were included in Sargodha district, 7 in Khushab, 12 in Mianwali and 2 in Bhakkar district .

Changes in the estimates of the ongoing 2 schemes in Sargodha district and one scheme in Khushab district of the local government were also approved in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the concerned departments to ensure speedy implementation of development schemes while the officers should remain on the sites to monitor the construction work and ensure efficiency in all cases.