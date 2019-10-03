DDWP approves construction of roads in Mianwali

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of 155km long 23 roads worth Rs 2.85 billion in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the construction of 155km long 23 roads worth Rs 2.85 billion in Mianwali

This was disclosed here Thursday in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Zafaer Iqbal.

The superintending engineer of the highway department and director development told the meeting that under Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asaan Programme 84km roads would be constructed in Mianwali with Rs 1.52 billion.

As Rs 1.34 billion would be spent for construction of 71km roads in tehsil Essa Khel.

It was informed in the meeting that different schemes of sanitation and sewerage had been approved in Dawood Khel area of Mianwali and Rs 190 million to be utilised for urban sewerage and sanitation schemes.