DDWP approves five uplift schemes costing Rs 300 mln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved five uplift schemes costing Rs 300 million of district development package-II in the district.

The approval was granted in a DDWP meeting held with Commissioner Zahid Hussain here on Monday.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh, Deputy Director Rana Tahir and other officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the meeting about uplift schemes.

The commissioner directed for early completion of the schemes and use of quality construction material.