DDWP Approves Implementation Of 4 Highway Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved implementation of four schemes of highways in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts with revised funds of Rs.421.6 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved implementation of four schemes of highways in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts with revised funds of Rs.421.6 million.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali chaired the meeting of DDWP on Thursday while Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Director Development Mehr Ramzan, Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that in Faisalabad district 12.02 kilometer carpet road from Buchaiana to Bucheki would be completed with a cost of Rs.138.179 million while widening/improvement of a road of Chak No.

653/4-GB Chukko Mor via Chak No.2 and Chak No.4 would be executed at a cost of Rs.75.006 million. Likewise, dualization of Faisalabad Jhang Road section from Dandewal to Chiraghabad would be completed with Rs.142.017 million while Rs. 66.44 million would be spent on construction of missing link road from Chak No.297-GB to Chak No.298-GB, he added. The commissioner has stressed the need to implement the schemes as soon as possible so that people could be provided relief without any delay. He said that available funds should be utilized in a transparent manner and the concerned departments should remain active for monitoring the projects

