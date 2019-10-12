UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDWP Approves Nine Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:52 PM

DDWP approves nine uplift projects

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), in its meeting held here on Saturday, approved nine uplift projects costing Rs 769.8 million

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), in its meeting held here on Saturday, approved nine uplift projects costing Rs 769.8 million.

Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed presided over the meeting.

The uplift projects were included E-khidmat center, girls degree college Model town at tribal area Barthi, BS block, provision of basic facilities at boys degree college Taunda and others.

E-KHIDMAT center costing Rs 57.9 million would be established in tribal area Barthi where over 30 services including Nadra, excise, police, bank of Punjab, land record and others would be provided under one roof.

Construction of road from Adda Saleemabad Indus highway to Kotla Mughlan Jaampur with cost of Rs 70 million, RS 71 million for solid waste Management project in Fort Munro, RS 120 million for provision of basic facilities at boys degree college Taunsa.

Rs 95.8 million for upgradation of govt girls higher secondary School Taunsa and others.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Afzal Nasir, Director developmentAbdul Rasheed and others were present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Bank Nasir Rajanpur From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

13 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

25 minutes ago

One dead, multiple injuries in New Orleans hotel c ..

29 minutes ago

Dark horse Mollema stuns favourites to win Tour of ..

29 minutes ago

Colak wins rings title, bronze for Frenchman who s ..

29 minutes ago

Indigenous protesters in Ecuador agree to talks

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.