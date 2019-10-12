DDWP approves nine uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ):Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), in its meeting held here on Saturday, approved nine uplift projects costing Rs 769.8 million.

Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed presided over the meeting.

The uplift projects were included E-khidmat center, girls degree college Model town at tribal area Barthi, BS block, provision of basic facilities at boys degree college Taunda and others.

E-KHIDMAT center costing Rs 57.9 million would be established in tribal area Barthi where over 30 services including Nadra, excise, police, bank of Punjab, land record and others would be provided under one roof.

Construction of road from Adda Saleemabad Indus highway to Kotla Mughlan Jaampur with cost of Rs 70 million, RS 71 million for solid waste Management project in Fort Munro, RS 120 million for provision of basic facilities at boys degree college Taunsa.

Rs 95.8 million for upgradation of govt girls higher secondary School Taunsa and others.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Afzal Nasir, Director developmentAbdul Rasheed and others were present.