DDWP Approves PERA Enforcement Station In Sargodha, Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), chaired by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, approved the establishment of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) stations in Sargodha and Mianwali tehsil quarters.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the commissioner’s conference room on Saturday.

The proposed enforcement station in Sargodha would be located on Mela Mandi road with an estimated cost of Rs 104 million, while the Mianwali station would be set up near the ADCR Complex, estimated at Rs 103 million. Both stations are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The Commissioner said these stations aimed to strengthen the implementation of regulatory laws at the tehsil level, enabling prompt and coordinated action against illegal constructions, encroachments, and environmental violations.

Facilities would include modern offices, garages for vehicles, staff accommodations, surveillance cameras, and necessary equipment for immediate enforcement,he said.

The Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized the importance of completing the projects on time with high standards and maintaining strict monitoring to provide better services to the public.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha and Mianwali, Director Development Bilal Hasan, SE Building Amanat Ali, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and other members.

