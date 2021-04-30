DDWP approves project worth Rs. 651.771 miln

Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications on Friday approved a project National Center for testing 5G/IOT Products and Services worth Rs. 651.771 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications on Friday approved a project National Center for testing 5G/IOT Products and Services worth Rs. 651.771 million.

Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, chaired the third meeting of the DDWP for the FY-2020-2021, said a news release.

Meanwhile, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui also chaired meeting regarding Progress Review of PSDP FY-2020-21.

The meeting emphasized upon complete use of fund allocated for IT projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom.

The chair was informed about current status of projects especially regarding usage of fund. He also asked concerned departments to utilize all the funds allocated for current the financial year for IT projects.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).