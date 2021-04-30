UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDWP Approves Project Worth Rs. 651.771 Miln

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

DDWP approves project worth Rs. 651.771 miln

Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications on Friday approved a project National Center for testing 5G/IOT Products and Services worth Rs. 651.771 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications on Friday approved a project National Center for testing 5G/IOT Products and Services worth Rs. 651.771 million.

Federal Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, chaired the third meeting of the DDWP for the FY-2020-2021, said a news release.

Meanwhile, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui also chaired meeting regarding Progress Review of PSDP FY-2020-21.

The meeting emphasized upon complete use of fund allocated for IT projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom.

The chair was informed about current status of projects especially regarding usage of fund. He also asked concerned departments to utilize all the funds allocated for current the financial year for IT projects.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Million

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

13 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

29 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

34 minutes ago

Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible ite ..

5 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for strict adherence to COV ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.