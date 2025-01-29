DDWP Approves Rehabilitation Of Sewerage System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party has approved rehabilitation of sewerage
systems in different areas at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion.
The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Maryam Khan on Wednesday also approved
upgradation of drainage system and removal of lift/disposal stations to save electricity.
An amount of Rs 330 million will be spent on rehabilitation of sewerage systems in Shadab
colony, Muhammad Pura, Badar colony, Darul Ihsan,Talianwala and adjacent localities of Jhang
road and Narwala road. The 20-year-old 9 inch pipelines will be replaced with 12 inches.
According to an estimate, over 150,000 populations in these localities will benefit from
the upgradation of the system.
Funds amounting Rs 380 million will be incurred on upgradation of Mattupur and Channel-4 drainage
system.
A sum of Rs 390 million has been approved for removal of disposal stations and unnecessary
pumping in different areas to save the electricity.
The meeting also approved construction of tehsil complex, Chak Jhumra at a cost of Rs 140 million.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has been directed to strictly monitor implementation
on the schemes.
The commissioner directed for evolving effective strategy to complete the schemes timely.
Director Development Naveed Iftikhar and officers of WASA and buildings department
were also present in the meeting.
