Open Menu

DDWP Approves Rehabilitation Of Sewerage System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DDWP approves rehabilitation of sewerage system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party has approved rehabilitation of sewerage

systems in different areas at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion.

The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Maryam Khan on Wednesday also approved

upgradation of drainage system and removal of lift/disposal stations to save electricity.

An amount of Rs 330 million will be spent on rehabilitation of sewerage systems in Shadab

colony, Muhammad Pura, Badar colony, Darul Ihsan,Talianwala and adjacent localities of Jhang

road and Narwala road. The 20-year-old 9 inch pipelines will be replaced with 12 inches.

According to an estimate, over 150,000 populations in these localities will benefit from

the upgradation of the system.

Funds amounting Rs 380 million will be incurred on upgradation of Mattupur and Channel-4 drainage

system.

A sum of Rs 390 million has been approved for removal of disposal stations and unnecessary

pumping in different areas to save the electricity.

The meeting also approved construction of tehsil complex, Chak Jhumra at a cost of Rs 140 million.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has been directed to strictly monitor implementation

on the schemes.

The commissioner directed for evolving effective strategy to complete the schemes timely.

Director Development Naveed Iftikhar and officers of WASA and buildings department

were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

13 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

27 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

27 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

28 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

42 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

57 minutes ago
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

4 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan