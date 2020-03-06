UrduPoint.com
DDWP Approves Rs300 Million For 8 Schemes In Sargodha District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

The Divisional Development Working Party has approved conditional modification of 8 new and old schemes of over Rs300 million in the division while it was directed to adopt rules regarding the extension of the fulfillment time period of some ongoing schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ):The Divisional Development Working Party has approved conditional modification of 8 new and old schemes of over Rs300 million in the division while it was directed to adopt rules regarding the extension of the fulfillment time period of some ongoing schemes.

The meeting of the Working Party presided by the Commissioner Dr Farah Masood.� In meeting Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Director Development Shakeel Numan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Yasir Bhatti, Superintend Engineer of Highways, Public Health and Buildings department, Deputy Director Planning Sohail Ahmed besides those others concerned officers were also present.

The meeting approved Rs120 million for construction of road from Wah Bachra to Sheikh Wali 11.75 Km in Mianwali district and Rs100 million for construction of road from Pull Meharwala to Dullewala.

The meeting also approved the Sillanwali tehsil drinking water extension project and urban sewerage and drainage scheme. The cost of these two schemes has been estimated at over Rs310 million.

The meeting approved conditional modification cost of Rs60million for the extension and improvement of road 4.21 Km from Kalabagh to Chagla and Rs79.1 million for the construction of road 6.05 Km from Mianwali-Bannu to Bank Chowk Dawood Khel.

