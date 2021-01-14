UrduPoint.com
DDWP Approves Seven Schemes Of PHE, Highways

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Divisional development working party has approved seven schemes of public health engineering and highways worth Rs 530 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional development working party has approved seven schemes of public health engineering and highways worth Rs 530 million.

The meeting held here on Thursday which was chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood while DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, DC Mianwali Umer Sher, DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen and officers of concerned departments were also present.

Director development Numan Shakeel told the meeting about the schemes that under annual development programme, four schemes of highways in which Nawa Saghu to Jharkal 8 km and Jamali village to Khatwah 10 km in district Khushab, in Mianwali district Tarpi Pull to Dhook Ayub UC Namal 11.64 km and in Sargodha district Fateh Garh Railway station to Bhoji Kot via Fateh Garh, Deewan Pur and Rakh Dakhli Deewan Pur 15.

40 km construction of road were included.

It was also told that Rs 63.6 million would be spent on drainage and sewerage scheme of Chak 60-NB Khizarabad of public health engineering while water supply scheme of Farooq colony and Imtiazabad of a total cost of Rs.108.4 million would be completed by March.

The meeting was briefed that the urban drainage and sewerage scheme of a cost of Rs 190 million in Mianwali district would be handed over to the concerned department after its completion during the next month.

The commissioner directed that these schemes should be completed as earlyas possible so that the cost could be curtailed and the people could benefitfrom it.

