DDWP Approves Six Uplift Schemes Worth Over Rs 640m

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Amir Khattak, has approved six uplift schemes worth over Rs 640 million for infrastructure upgradation across the division.

He was presiding over Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) here on Sunday.

Approval was given for widening and repair of 6.75 km Chak No 2R to Malik Basti Malik Sher Khanewal District road at a cost of Rs 137.5 million.

Approval was given for construction of 5.37 km Metal Road from Chenab Bun Ghagra Qalandar to Chirag Bela at a cost Rs 53.6 million.

Likewise, Approval has been given for widening and repair of 10.78 km road from Zafarullah Chowk to Bridge 103 10R which would be completed at a cost Rs 121.

0 million.

Allah Daad cattle farm to Dalu Morr Phase 2 has been approved in which construction, repair and opening of 4.48 km road has been added as revised estimate of Rs 123.3 million approved.

Rs 152 million would be spent on construction of Khanewal Rest House to Jahania Road.

Rs 54.542 million would be spent on bridge Hamidpur to Lailpur Tehsil Kahror Pakka.

Commissioner Multan Engineer Amir Khattak said that living nations continue their journey of development even in adverse conditions.

The Punjab government has assigned a special task for development of Multan division.

Director Development Rubina Kausar and concerned officials gave briefing in the meeting.

