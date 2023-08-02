Open Menu

DDWP Approves Three Schemes Of Public Welfare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DDWP approves three schemes of public welfare

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved three schemes of public welfare here on Wednesday.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair.

The meeting approved a scheme of expansion of a road from Sargodha-Jhumra bypass road with Rajbah Chak 188/R-B Nullaywala at a cost of Rs 75 million.

Other schemes included implementation of rural water supply scheme in Chak 275/R-B with an estimated cost of Rs 170 million in district Faisalabad and rehabilitation of rural drainage scheme in Chak 256/R-B Phalore with Rs 140 million in district Toba Tek Singh.

The commissioner deferred seven more schemes for lack of documentation till the next meeting.

