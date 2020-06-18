DDWP approves two revised schemes of Rs 200.07 mln

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two revised uplift schemes worth Rs 200.07 million for Mianwali and Bhakhar districts

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood chaired the meeting of divisional development working party held here on Thursday which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Director Development Nouman Shakeel and other officers concerned.

The meeting approved Rs 120.9 million for the construction of 6.43 km road from Shakardar to Boor Khoei Tehsil Esa Khel (Mianwali).

The meeting also approved scheme of constructing PCC slab and sewerage in Municipal Committee Dulewala district Bhakkar worth Rs 70.8 million.

The meeting was informed that funds allocations were increaseddue to rising prices of cement, steel, crush and wages.