UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDWP Approves Two Revised Schemes Of Rs 200.07 Mln

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:24 PM

DDWP approves two revised schemes of Rs 200.07 mln

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two revised uplift schemes worth Rs 200.07 million for Mianwali and Bhakhar districts

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two revised uplift schemes worth Rs 200.07 million for Mianwali and Bhakhar districts.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood chaired the meeting of divisional development working party held here on Thursday which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Director Development Nouman Shakeel and other officers concerned.

The meeting approved Rs 120.9 million for the construction of 6.43 km road from Shakardar to Boor Khoei Tehsil Esa Khel (Mianwali).

The meeting also approved scheme of constructing PCC slab and sewerage in Municipal Committee Dulewala district Bhakkar worth Rs 70.8 million.

The meeting was informed that funds allocations were increaseddue to rising prices of cement, steel, crush and wages.

Related Topics

Road Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Mianwali Shakeel From Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

26 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

31 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

56 minutes ago

Russia adds 7,790 COVID-19 cases, total at 561,091 ..

2 minutes ago

France slams 'provocation' as US halts digital tax ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.