DDWP approves two road construction schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Monday approved two road construction and repair schemes under the annual development program of the Highways and Local Government departments.

According to Commissioner's office spokesperson here, the meeting approved two schemes, including the construction of a road from Sargodha-Mianwali Road to Okhli Mohalla Tehsil Qaidabad in Khushab district, and a road from Phattak Thatha Wala to Chowk Umar Road via Dera Iqbal Awan in Sargodha district.

The meeting was informed that the construction of the Model Agri Mall has been completed, while work on FESCO is ongoing and the service roads on both sides of Flyover Bridge 47 have been completed, and lane marking and installation of lights are underway.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed Deputy Commissioners and relevant officials to ensure the construction quality of development projects and personally inspect the work sites.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Farwwa Amir, and other officials.