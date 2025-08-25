Open Menu

DDWP Approves Two Road Construction Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DDWP approves two road construction schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Monday approved two road construction and repair schemes under the annual development program of the Highways and Local Government departments.

According to Commissioner's office spokesperson here, the meeting approved two schemes, including the construction of a road from Sargodha-Mianwali Road to Okhli Mohalla Tehsil Qaidabad in Khushab district, and a road from Phattak Thatha Wala to Chowk Umar Road via Dera Iqbal Awan in Sargodha district.

The meeting was informed that the construction of the Model Agri Mall has been completed, while work on FESCO is ongoing and the service roads on both sides of Flyover Bridge 47 have been completed, and lane marking and installation of lights are underway.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed Deputy Commissioners and relevant officials to ensure the construction quality of development projects and personally inspect the work sites.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Farwwa Amir, and other officials.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

13 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan