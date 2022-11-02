UrduPoint.com

DDWP Approves Various Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved various development schemes across the region for public facilitation here on Wednesday.

A meeting of the divisional development party was held here with Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry in chair.

The committee approved construction of class rooms at Civil Lines College Multan with funds of Rs 55 million, seven schemes of roads in Khanewal with funds of Rs 605.18 million and various other schemes of roads in District Vehari with funds of Rs 434.263 million.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to start work immediately on the approved development schemes. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against those found guilt in any irregularity or misconduct in that regard.

